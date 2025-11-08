“OP-ED CELAC-EU SUMMIT: Building our common future” by António Costa, president of the European Council and co-chair of the CELAC-EU summit

Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean have always been natural partners. Today, in an increasingly unstable world, we choose to draw even closer and strengthen our friendship. The upcoming CELAC-EU Summit that will take place in Santa Marta, Colombia, on 9 November, will be a unique opportunity to do so.

Our friendship is built on values we hold dear. Our people share a belief in democracy and freedom. We both stand for openness, partnership and a rules-based multilateral order. And when we think of our children’s future, we share the same hopes and responsibilities: ensuring their security, their prosperity, and protecting the planet they will inherit.

António Costa, president of the European Council and co-chair of the CELAC-EU summit

This is the vision that must guide our work at this Summit. Let us strengthen our bond, build bridges between our people, who already share so much: cultural heritage, language, and common values, and above all, let’s continue integrating our economies.

We have already a solid foundation to build on. Europe is the first foreign investor in the region, European companies directly support around 3 million jobs across Latin America and the Caribbean. And there is potential for so much more.

Trade between the EU and CELAC countries has grown by more than 45 percent since 2013. And we will continue to expand our network of trade agreements until almost the entire Latin American and Caribbean regions will trade freely with the EU. While the world may be tempted by protectionism closing doors and turning trade into a threat, we choose more trade, more investment and more cooperation and show that openness creates opportunity.

Together we are strong. We combine technological innovation, rich biodiversity, regulatory expertise, and immense renewable energy potential. We will build strategic industries in green hydrogen, clean technologies, critical raw materials, and circular industries. The EU will work further to invest more funds,and attract private capital. We can help to make CELAC one of the most attractive places in the world to do business. And in doing so, we will create good jobs and sustainable growth locally. Because this is how Europe builds partnerships: based on mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

This is the spirit of Global Gateway, Europe’s investment plan for the world. Through Global Gateway and its 100 projects in the region, we are advancing regional electricity markets and interconnections to deliver cleaner, more affordable power to people. We are deepening digital connectivity – bringing internet to the most remote places of the Amazon while strengthening the region’s technological and data sovereignty.

Finally, we want to step up cooperation on security and the fight against organised crime and drug trafficking, by reinforcing joint operations and the work of our law enforcement agencies and judicial systems. We commit to closer cooperation at sea, to disrupt criminal networks.

We are also partnering to deal with the devastating impact of climate change. The destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa was a painful reminder of this. We will work together on better preparedness, invest in monitoring, and learn from each other’s experience in facing this global challenge.

We head to Santa Marta with a firm conviction: that by standing together, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe can send a powerful message to the world; that openness and partnership are the true engines of opportunity for our people. Let’s make it happen for our people, and for the future we share.