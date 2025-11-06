Breaking News

No Iron Day Returns for CARICOM Energy Month 2025 – Every Friday in November

Back by popular demand for CARICOM Energy Month (CEM) 2025 is No Iron Day. Commencing 7 November 2025, and continuing every Friday in November (14, 21, and 28), people across the Region are encouraged to wear clothing that has not been ironed to highlight energy conservation and support climate action.

This fun and practical campaign challenges individuals to be brave enough to skip using irons and steamers. Why does this matter? Ironing requires electrical energy, much of which is generated from fossil fuel–based power grids. By not ironing, you will help reduce electricity usage and associated carbon emissions, proving that even small changes in our daily routines can make a big difference.

Over the past two years, No Iron Day has grown in popularity, with increasing participation and enthusiasm across CARICOM Member States and Associate Members. The initiative continues to demonstrate how simple, intentional actions can collectively lower energy consumption, reduce costs, and support climate resilience in our Region.

CARICOM Energy Month (1-30 November) features a dynamic programme comprising webinars, tours, expos, and community engagement activities designed to raise awareness and foster collaboration on renewable energy and energy efficiency. The theme for this year’s activities is “Invest, Innovate, Sustain: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy Frontiers”. It is coordinated by the CARICOM Secretariat’s Energy Programme, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).

