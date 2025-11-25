Nature’s Discount Partners with Victoria University to Re-Ignite Free Health Clinic at Haggatt Hall

Nature’s Discount is proud to announce its official partnership with Victoria University of Barbados to relaunch the Free Clinic at Sky Mall. This collaboration marks an important step in expanding community access to preventative healthcare while providing medical students with valuable hands-on experience.

Under the supervision of qualified doctors at the University, participating medical students have the opportunity to engage directly with customers in a structured, professional environment. This opportunity for engagement is in keeping with University’s ethos to give its students “…the tools and preparation to become exceptional doctors, serve humanity and build a better world together by offering healthcare services to those in need”.

“At Nature’s Discount, community wellness has always been at the heart of what we do. Partnering with Victoria University allows us not only to support Barbadians in accessing free, preventative healthcare, but also to empower the next generation of medical professionals,” said Ted Kelly, CEO of Nature’s Discount. “We are proud to provide high-quality products that complement this initiative and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to families across the island,” Kelly added.

Left to right: Chinara Blunte, Store Assistant; Dennis Holder, Deputy Dean; Ashley Serieux, Branding Coordinator; and Tanea Alleyne, Store Assistant, during the official cheque handover and goodwill gesture marking the partnership between Nature’s Discount and Victoria University to support the re-launch of the Sky Mall Free Clinic.

As part of the program, the University’s practitioners have developed a specialized “Practitioner’s Kit” featuring three carefully selected Nature’s Discount products. Any new customer who purchases this Kit will receive a complimentary one-year Club Membership with Nature’s Discount.

Free health tests will be offered weekly on Thursdays at the Sky Mall branch. Testing runs through until mid-December, 2025 as part of the first phase of this community program.

Nature’s Discount remains committed to supporting wellness initiatives that strengthen the health of our community and provide meaningful learning opportunities for future healthcare professionals.