National Tridents Headed to Antigua for Concacaf Friendly Series

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has officially announced the National Senior Men’s Squad and Management Team who are set to travel to Antigua on Monday to compete in the inaugural 2025/26 Concacaf Friendly Series.

The Tridents will play two international friendlies during the November window of the Series – the first match will see them take on Bonaire on Wednesday 12th November, while the second match on Saturday 15th November has Team Barbados pitted against Aruba. Both matches will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in St John’s, Antigua and will kick off at 4pm local time.

Head Coach Kent Hall said the National Tridents were looking forward to playing in the inaugural Concacaf Friendly Series, confirming his squad for this round of matches will consist of primarily locally based players.

“These matches in Antigua are a great opportunity to give some newer players a chance to get critical match experience, to get their feet wet, and to see what this level of senior international football is like,” he said. “We have been working hard on various playing concepts and fine tuning our team dynamics, so this will give us the chance to test some new things while we continue to build on our long-term development program in preparation for League B of the Concacaf Nations League next year. We are thankful to Concacaf for providing this opportunity, and we look forward to meeting Bonaire and Aruba out on the pitch.”

Barbados will play in Group C of the 2025/26 Concacaf Friendly Series which consists of Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Bonaire, and Aruba. The Series continues in the March 2026 international window, when Barbados is slated to play another two matches against Antigua and Guyana.

Both next week’s international friendlies will be broadcast on Concacaf’s official YouTube channel.