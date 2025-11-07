Nation Publishing severs ties with creator of “Christmas In October” after 25 years of Service

Injustice appears heavily rampant by the riverside (at the moment), but legal sources indicate an appeal will be filed.

Ronnie “Nobby” Clarke was terminated from Starcom Network after 25 years. The matter was arbited 2:30 this afternoon by a single Commissioner. It is also understood that the Chief Labour Officer shall weigh in on this matter.

The situation developed after De Announcer appeared on The Marcia Weekes show in July 2025 to promote his Crop Over tune, “The National Carol Festival” which was sung as De Announcer (which had heavy rotation on CBC) a song Carol Roberts herself (the tune’s inspiration) chose to distance herself from the dispute, as the song cited proven history.

Mr Clarke indicated his challenges with Starcom Network’s Anthony Greene began, when Mr Greene raised the matter of possibly defamatory remarks against NCF CEO Carol Roberts by the Programme Manager. Mr Clarke rejected this and explained his posts were as De Announcer, in response to Miss Robert’s unfavorable comments on calypso and calypsonians.

Mr Clarke highlighted the post “National Carol Festival (2025)”, which he posted on July 28th, 2024. He included the same post in De Announcer’s video intro of “National Carol Festival” at the Pic O De Crop Finals 2025.

Mr Clarke, as Starcom’s Programme Director, created the insanely popular “Christmas In October” which earned Nobby an Employee of the Year citation for 2023 then 2024.