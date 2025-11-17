Michael – Jaafar Jackson (nephew)

Breaking News

  • “Goat Dung Uphill: Ronnie Clarke saga assessed” by Olu Walrond

  • Barbados Prepares to Submit Initial Report on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

  • Nation Publishing severs ties with creator of “Christmas In October” after 25 years of Service

  • We don’t want no badges, Police want “El Gringo”

  • People Empowerment Minister Calls for Renewed Global Commitment to Fairness & Social Justice at World Summit for Social Development

  • CDB Awards USD 100,000 Grant to Trinidad & Tobago Firm to Develop Caribbean Stock Photography Platform

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known.

The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before.

This is where his story begins. Michael stars Jaafar Jackson in his feature film debut, Nia Long (Empire, The Best Man franchise), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Juliano Krue Valdi (The Loud House, Arco), with Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash) and two-time Academy Award® nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin). Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the award-winning filmmaker of Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen and The Equalizer franchise, from a screenplay by three-time Academy Award® nominee John Logan (Gladiator, The Aviator), the film is produced by Academy Award® winner Graham King (The Departed, Bohemian Rhapsody), John Branca (executive producer This Is It, Thriller 40) and John McClain (executive producer This Is It, Michael Jackson Live at Wembley July 16, 1988).

