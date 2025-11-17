Liberty Latin America & Liberty Caribbean Foundation Deliver Critical Humanitarian Aid to Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

Just 48 hours after the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB), in partnership with the Liberty Caribbean Foundation, successfully airlifted essential humanitarian and technical supplies to support recovery efforts throughout Jamaica.

Liberty Latin America and Liberty Caribbean Foundation partner to provide relief aid.

A chartered X-Cargo A321 aircraft transported vital items, including potable water, non-perishable food, hygiene products, flashlights, residential generators, and critical network restoration equipment to Kingston.

“This initial delivery was made possible through the extraordinary support of our partners and suppliers,” said Aamir Hussain, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Wesco-Anixter, EFL, IBC Airways – GlobalX, Starlink, Digicomm, Tarana, and Viavi for their invaluable contributions.”

The flight arrived in Kingston before dawn, where Flow Jamaica’s local operations team immediately began distributing supplies to the hardest-hit communities.

“The coordination with our Liberty Latin America and Liberty Caribbean team in Miami, supporting as a second command center has been constant and efficient,” said Stephen Price, Vice President and General Manager, Flow Jamaica.

“We have mobilised multiple relief teams across the island and are prepared to continue receiving shipments that will help save lives.”

The Liberty Caribbean Foundation is calling on the public and corporate partners to join in scaling relief efforts. Donations will fund the procurement and delivery of food, potable water, emergency kits, and connectivity services for affected families, as well as support long-term recovery programs in severely impacted areas. Contributions can be made securely online at: https://www.libertycaribbeanfoundation.org/hurricane-relief.