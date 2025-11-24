High Horse: The Black Cowboy – Jordan Peele & Monkeypaw Productions

Peacock’s new documentary, High Horse: The Black Cowboy, executive produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, premieres Thursday, November 20.

This three-part pop culture and historical documentary confronts and reclaims the Wild West while revealing the story of the Black cowboy — a history that has largely been untold. Featuring original interviews with Jordan Peele, Bun B, Blanco Brown, Pam Grier, Lori Harvey, INK, Tina Knowles, Rick Ross, Glynn Turman, Lynae Vanee and The Compton Cowboys.

With an original score by Raphael Saadiq, this series sets the record straight on the American Frontier.