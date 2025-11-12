Flow reassures public safety as 5G+ rolls out

Following the successful launch of the first commercial 5G+ mobile network in Barbados, telecoms provider Flow is reiterating its commitment to public safety, regulatory compliance and transparent engagement as it expands next-generation mobile connectivity across the island.

“As we bring 5G+ to communities across Barbados, our duty is to deploy responsibly, operate transparently, and provide Barbadians with reliable, science-based information,” said Desron Bynoe, Vice President & General Manager, Flow Barbados.

Flow’s 5G+ network meets all health and safety requirements.

“5G+ is an evolution of existing mobile technologies and uses similar radiofrequency bands. The analysis, as reviewed by independent international bodies, shows no established adverse health effects from mobile phone use. Our network operates well within the conservative international exposure limits set by organisations such as the World Health Organization.”

Flow’s 5G+ network has been designed and built to meet both local regulatory requirements and international health and safety guidance, with independent standards that include conservative exposure limits intended to protect public health.

The initial rollout currently connects 22 high-impact sites across Barbados and is being expanded in phases to deliver tangible public and commercial value. 5G+ delivers faster speeds, lower latency and greater capacity; capabilities that enable improved healthcare delivery, immersive learning, smarter infrastructure and uplift for businesses.

Desron Bynoe, Vice President & General Manager, Flow Barbados (left) chatting with Senior Manager, Technology Oneil Greene at one of the 5G+ sites.

Flow has emphasised that capability will be paired with measures that promote inclusion, security and education so that the benefits of 5G+ are delivered equitably and with confidence.

“Rolling out world-class connectivity is not an end in itself,” added Bynoe. “It is a public trust. We will continue to expand our footprint with safety, scrutiny and clear communication at the forefront so that every Barbadian can adopt this technology with confidence.”