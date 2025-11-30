Flow impacts and empowers during Mission Week

Employees of Flow recently rolled up their sleeves to deliver hands-on support and meaningful resources to some of the island’s most vulnerable and underserved groups as part of the company’s annual Mission Week.

As part of a focused drive for digital inclusion, Flow partnered with Erdiston Special School, a public institution serving children aged five to twelve with learning disabilities such down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other developmental challenges.

Senior Manager Communications at Flow, Toni Yarde, presenting the 10 laptops and laptop sleeves to principal of Erdiston Special School Donna Holder.

In a gesture aimed at expanding access to technology and supporting classroom learning, Flow donated ten laptop devices to the school. The donation is intended to enhance the school’s learning programmes and provide students with practical tools to engage with digital learning resources.

“Giving back is a core part of who we are at Flow. Digital inclusivity is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Toni Yarde, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Flow.

“When we empower these children with the tools they need to learn, we are helping to change lives – one act of kindness, one device, and one caring gesture at a time. Mission Week reminds us that even the smallest acts of service can make a profound impact.”

Vice President and General Manager at Flow, Desron Bynoe, (second left) with boxes of food items donated to the Rotaract Club. The Rotaract team from left, president Christina Ruck, director Jamar Mayers and immediate past president Shaunte Carter.

Beyond the devices, Flow volunteers spent an afternoon revitalising the school environment. Teams painted the carpark learning area, brightened alphabet and number games, and spent time engaging directly with students and teachers. This complemented the technology donation and aided in providing a more interactive and accessible learning experiences.

“We are deeply grateful for Flow’s generosity and hands-on involvement,” said Donna Holder, Principal of Erdiston Special School.

“These devices and the refreshed learning spaces will make an immediate difference in how our students interact, grow and experience success each day. Partnerships like this remind our children that they are seen, valued and supported.”

Flow staff painting the alphabet and numbers at Erdiston Special School.

Flow employees also supported wider community needs through the Cans of Care food drive, organised in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of Barbados to assist families facing food insecurity. Staff donations filled collection barrels and boxes at Flow’s corporate officers at both Warrens and Windsor Lodge, underscoring the team’s heartfelt commitment to supporting vulnerable households across the island.

“We are truly thankful for Flow’s meaningful contribution to the Cans of Care initiative,” said Christina Ruck, President of Rotaract Club of Barbados.

“Their team showed remarkable compassion and unity, helping us extend relief to families who need it most. This kind of corporate partnership strengthens our ability to serve the community.”

Mission Week is an annual initiative through which Flow employees volunteer time, expertise and energy in support of community programmes that deliver learning, environmental, access and disaster-relief outcomes.