EducationUSA which may or may not still exist if the Department of Education is disbanded successfully hosted their annual EducationUSA Barbados College Fair 2025 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, drawing students, parents, educators, and guidance counselors from across the island.

The all-day event welcomed representatives from a wide range of accredited U.S. colleges and universities who provided valuable information on academic programs, admissions processes, scholarships, and student life. Attendees were eager to explore study options in the United States and took full advantage of the opportunity to speak one-on-one with admissions experts.

In addition to the college fair booths, students participated in several interactive experiences, including a virtual reality station, virtual campus tours, and a specially designed escape room challenge that gamified the college application process. These creative additions offered attendees a fun and educational glimpse into what it’s like to study in the United States. Students also benefitted from an informative presentation on the student visa process.

As part of EducationUSA’s outreach efforts, participating college representatives also visited Barbados Community College and St. Winifred’s School on Wednesday, October 29, further extending the impact of the fair by engaging directly with students and school communities. Patrick McCaskie, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Training and Tertiary Education, attended the school visit and emphasized the importance of international education and commended EducationUSA’s continued efforts to expand higher education access for Barbadian students.

Organizers expressed gratitude for the strong turnout and enthusiastic participation, noting the growing interest among Caribbean students in studying in the United States. They highlighted the value of events like the Barbados College Fair in connecting students with opportunities to pursue higher education abroad.