Dominica’s Trilla-G Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Project ‘Take Me as I Am: The Album’

Bouyon artist Trilla-G has officially released his debut album, Take Me as I Am: The Album, marking a defining moment in his journey from a rising Dominican talent to one of the Caribbean’s most promising new stars. The 13-track project, released on Wednesday 22 October, 2025, showcases Trilla-G’s artistry, depth, and bold artistic interpretation of the Bouyon sound.

The album follows the massive success of the title track “Take Me as I Am (Remix)4”, which has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube since its release in September 2024. The song, infused with Creole and raw emotion, resonated deeply with fans across the Region and set the stage for what Trilla calls an “intentional” project which showcases layers of himself and his artistry while breaking barriers for the genre.

Take Me as I Am: The Album explores themes of love, growth, resilience, and identity through Trilla’s signature mix of storytelling, rhythm, and authenticity. Recorded at Th3rdHouse Studios in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the project features a stellar line-up of Regional collaborators including Grenadian Cultural Ambassador V’ghn, Chart-topping Jamaican Dancehall/Pop act Stalk Ashley, Th3rd of the USVI- creator of the RC&B: Rhythm, Caribbean and Blues sound,two-time Caribbean Music Award Bouyon Artist of the Year Ridge of Dominica and his fellow countryman Shelly (lead singer for popular Bouyon Band, Signal Band) — each adding their own unique touch to the soundscape. Production credits span across the Caribbean and beyond, from Dominica’s Mask Man, DernzMusik, and Fr3EzE to A Plus from St. Thomas, Hxnter from Canada, and Xavvo, GNS Beats and TitoWeGlobal from St. Maarten.

Known for his electrifying stage presence, Trilla G has already graced some of the Caribbean’s biggest music festivals, including Miami Carnival, the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica, St. Maarten Carnival, USVI Carnival, Antigua Carnival, and Trinidad Carnival. His performances have cemented his reputation as a dynamic and genre-defining entertainer who continues to push Bouyon’s boundaries while staying grounded in his Dominican roots. Already, he has influenced listeners around the Caribbean to sing his catchy Kwéyòl phrases.

Now, with this new album, he presents a fresh body of work with mostly unreleased tracks for old and new fans alike.

“Since I started doing Bouyon music, it’s always been my dream to create a full body of work — but I wanted to wait for the right time,” says Trilla-G. “After traveling and performing across the Caribbean, I realized the time was now. Take Me as I Am is about showing the world who I am on a deeper level and to break barriers through Bouyon music- a force to be reckoned with.”

The album’s fusion of rhythmic energy and emotional honesty reflects Trilla-G’s growth — both personally and professionally — since making the bold decision to pursue music full-time. “It’s been liberating,” he says. “It’s like a job, but a job I love. Knowing you’re the one who holds your destiny- there’s a level of pride in that, that I love.”

With Take Me as I Am, Trilla-G is elevating more than himself — he’s elevating a movement. His debut stands as a bold contribution to the ongoing evolution of Bouyon, introducing its vibrant Dominican pulse to an even wider audience. Look out for him on the 2025 World Creole Music Festival stage and venues around the globe.

Take Me as I Am: The Album is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and YouTube.