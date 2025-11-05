Dominican Republic’s Central Electoral Board (JCE) decrees the only ID valid for voting

The president of the Dominican Republic’s Central Electoral Board (JCE), Román Andrés Jáquez Liranzo, firmly rejects the use of alternate IDs for voting.

Jaquez Liranzo said that the cédula de identidad y electoral is the sole document with constitutional standing and the only one authorized for Dominicans to cast their ballots in national elections, both domestically and within the Dominican community abroad.

“With all due respect to the state powers, especially the Legislative Branch, the JCE radically opposes the use of any document other than the identity and electoral card to exercise the right to vote. It is the only document mentioned constitutionally, no other can be used, and this is what we will uphold,” he stated.

The JCE president’s remarks addressed concerns raised by Dominicans residing abroad during an assembly in New York for the presentation of candidates for the Electoral Logistics Coordination Office (OCLEE).

During the meeting, Jaquez Liranzo also addressed inquiries regarding the contract for the new cédula issuance.

He reiterated the JCE Plenary’s assurance that the contracting process in no way compromises the identity of Dominicans.

“The software and technological systems are created and owned by the JCE, and the data is shielded. We guarantee that your documents are secured and belong constitutionally to the JCE,” he affirmed.

He recalled a prior press conference where it was clarified that the EMDOC consortium, which won the bid with the participation of political organizations, includes one Dominican, two Panamanian, and two German companies.

Emdoc is associated with Veridos GmbH, the German company that has been in charge of the cards for six million IDs in Haiti from 2019 to 2025. Veridos GmbH is listed as the technical solution provider for the Emdoc bid. Veridos GmbH is a world-leading provider of integrated identity solutions.