Deloitte Barbados’ Managing Partner enthusiastic about the Emerging Cricket Economy

Ikins Clarke, Managing Partner of Deloitte Barbados, participated as a panelist at the Cricket Impact Summit & Expo 2025, just concluded at Santa Clarita, California. Under the theme ‘Building the Cricket Economy,’ the very recent Summit brought together global leaders, investors, policymakers and sports executives to explore cricket’s rapid commercial expansion – particularly across North and South America, where the sport is attracting increasing attention and investment.

Ikins Clarke (right) participating as a panelist at the Cricket Impact Summit & Expo 2025; adjacent to Clarke is Liam Plunkett, Co-Founder of the Cricket Impact Group

Drawing on Deloitte’s experience in sports business, financial advisory and public–private partnerships, Clarke shared perspectives on how cricket’s growing global footprint can unlock opportunities in trade, tourism, employment and investment.

“Cricket has evolved into a sophisticated economic engine connecting continents and communities,” said Clarke, a former longstanding President of Barbados’ Carlton Club. “The sport represents a blend of heritage, identity and commercial opportunity. Deloitte is proud to be supporting clients across the region and the world – as they unlock value in this ever-evolving ecosystem – through strategy, governance, financing and digital transformation,” he stated.

With the Caribbean continuing to play an influential role in cricket’s global appeal, Deloitte’s expertise in sports financing, governance and revenue diversification is helping stakeholders shape modern and sustainable cricket economies.

“Our region’s legacy in cricket gives us both cultural and commercial leverage,” Clarke added. “Now is the time for collaboration between governments, investors and regional institutions to transform passion into lasting economic value.”

He said that the growth or cricket in the Americas offers new opportunities for fans, players and investors – whether through data-driven fan engagement, infrastructure development or strategic partnerships, the potential for innovation and collaboration is immense.