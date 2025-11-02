Breaking News

  • CDB Awards USD 100,000 Grant to Trinidad & Tobago Firm to Develop Caribbean Stock Photography Platform

  • Liberty Caribbean Foundation initiates relief efforts in Jamaica

  • PAHO sends emergency medical supplies to countries affected by Hurricane Melissa

  • New Levy on Hired Cars Expected to Increase Motor Claim Costs

  • Top Barbadian Firms Back IABC Barbados AI Masterclass

  • Vincentian diplomat warns amid American Military buildup off Venezuelan waters

Crime 101 – Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan & Halle Berry

Crime 101 – Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan & Halle Berry

He’s about to break every rule he’s ever lived by. Here’s the trailer for #Crime101 starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry. See the movie only in theaters February 13.

Adapted from Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast. Essentially, Bruce Banner Vs Thor with Storm and Banner’s father…

