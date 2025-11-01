CIBC CARIBBEAN’S PAINT FOR THE CURE PAINTS A PICTURE OF HOPE

Creativity met compassion when Paint for the Cure took center stage at the Radisson Aquatica Resort recently, transforming art into advocacy in support of CIBC Caribbean’s Walk for the Cure.

The event, which completely sold out, is celebrating its 9th year and welcomed participants of all ages to an afternoon of painting, purpose, and positivity. For an admission of $120, guests enjoyed guided painting sessions, refreshments, and a chance to create art that symbolized unity and hope in the ongoing fight against cancer.

The 55 eager participants braved Sunday’s showers to attend the event which was hosted by CIBC Caribbean’s Walk Committee, in association with well-known artist, Yasmin Vizcarrondo, under whose guiding hands the masterpieces were created.

Participants of the CIBC Paint for the Cure showing off their artwork. The day was filled with joy and laughter when people from multiple walks of life and age gathered to support one common cause fighting for the cure.

The funds raised are a part of the wider fundraiser events held by the bank’s Walk For the Cure initiatives outside of its major event; the CIBC Caribbean Walk for the Cure, which in Barbados supports the Breast Screening Programme of the Barbados Cancer Society. Funds raised go towards the acquisition and maintenance of diagnostic equipment used in the fight against breast cancer.

Against the serene backdrop of Carlisle Bay, the atmosphere was one of warmth, laughter, and community spirit as their paintings came to life.

The event added a creative twist to the region’s largest cancer fundraising initiative, Walk for the Cure, reinforcing that awareness can be raised not only by walking but through community spirit and creative initiatives.