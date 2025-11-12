Chilly weather forecast for Caribbean in last quarter

After the hot summer months, fall is bringing some relatively chilly weather as cold weather systems move south to the Caribbean. The forecast is for morning lows of 21C for most of the country and 13/15C regularly in Constanza.

The Weather Institute (Indomet) reports mostly sunny skies and some scattered showers for Tuesday, 11 November 2025. This is news because the norm has been rainy days for weeks.

Jean Suriel reports that for those who like the cold, they can find it in Constanza, where temperatures below 0°C are forecast to happen in Valle Nuevo, in the La Vega province mountain chain. The weather will be chilly in Jarabacoa, the vacation location in La Vega province.