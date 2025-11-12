Breaking News

  • Nation Publishing severs ties with creator of “Christmas In October” after 25 years of Service

  • We don’t want no badges, Police want “El Gringo”

  • People Empowerment Minister Calls for Renewed Global Commitment to Fairness & Social Justice at World Summit for Social Development

  • CDB Awards USD 100,000 Grant to Trinidad & Tobago Firm to Develop Caribbean Stock Photography Platform

  • Liberty Caribbean Foundation initiates relief efforts in Jamaica

  • PAHO sends emergency medical supplies to countries affected by Hurricane Melissa

weather conditions

Chilly weather forecast for Caribbean in last quarter

Bajan Reporter

,

Chilly weather forecast for Caribbean in last quarter

Bajan Reporter

,
weather conditions

After the hot summer months, fall is bringing some relatively chilly weather as cold weather systems move south to the Caribbean. The forecast is for morning lows of 21C for most of the country and 13/15C regularly in Constanza.

The Weather Institute (Indomet) reports mostly sunny skies and some scattered showers for Tuesday, 11 November 2025. This is news because the norm has been rainy days for weeks.

Jean Suriel reports that for those who like the cold, they can find it in Constanza, where temperatures below 0°C are forecast to happen in Valle Nuevo, in the La Vega province mountain chain. The weather will be chilly in Jarabacoa, the vacation location in La Vega province.

Post Views: 99
«
, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1