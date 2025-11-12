Central Bank of Barbados Warns Public of Fraudulent Website

The Central Bank of Barbados is aware of a fraudulent website, bimpayer.pro, which falsely uses a logo similar to that of the Bank and is requesting payments from individuals.

This website is a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and engage in fraudulent activity. We strongly urge individuals not to visit or make any payments through this site, and to refrain from sharing any personal or financial information.

The Central Bank does not request money or payments from members of the public.

The CBB reminds the public the official website for the national instant payment system is www.bimpay.bb, which can also be accessed through the Bank’s main website,

www.centralbank.org.bb. Any other website claiming affiliation with the Central Bank or BiMPay should be treated with extreme caution.

Barbadians who have already made payments or provided information through bimpayer.pro are encouraged to report the matter immediately to the Barbados Police Service and to contact the Central Bank’s Corporate Communications Unit for guidance.