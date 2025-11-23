CDB Increasing Investment in Procurement Professionals Across the Caribbean to Boost the Impact of Public Funding

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB, the Bank) is strengthening public procurement systems across the region through targeted capacity building and professionalisation initiatives. As procurement continues to evolve into a strategic function critical to development effectiveness, CDB is investing in the people and partnerships that will shape the future of public sector delivery.

Head of Procurement (Acting) Naomi Akoy-Bouguenon, speaking at the XIX Annual Conference of the Inter-American Network on Government Procurement (INGP) said, “Procurement is no longer just about compliance – it’s about leadership, strategy, and impact.We are proud to support the transformation of procurement into a recognised profession, one that demands specialised skills, ethical standards, and a deep understanding of development goals.”

CDB’s efforts are anchored in a multi-pronged approach that includes scholarships and regional training programmes, made possible by powerful strategic partnerships. Through its Procurement Scholarship Programme, the Bank has enabled professionals from across the Caribbean to pursue the International Master’s in Public Procurement Management (IMPPM) at the University of Rome Tor Vergata. This initiative, co-financed with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has equipped participants with advanced tools to lead reform efforts in their home countries.

CDB staff and regional procurement Directors in a private session at the recently concluded INGP Conference

Complementing this, the Caribbean Procurement Training Programme (CPTP) – delivered in partnership with the World Bank and the University of Technology, Jamaica (Utech) – offers internationally recognised Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) Level 4 and 5 Diplomas. With participants from over 13 countries, CPTP continues to build regional capacity and strengthen procurement governance.

“Professionalising procurement is not a luxury – it’s a necessity,” added Akoy-Bouguenon. “By investing in training and education, we are empowering procurement professionals to become agents of change, capable of delivering public value and driving inclusive growth.”

CDB’s leadership is further reflected in its endorsement of a shared vision for elevating procurement across Latin America and the Caribbean. One of the most effective mechanisms for this collaboration is the INGP. The network serves as a regional platform for the dissemination of best practices and tools, and networking among procurement practitioners.

In 2025, CDB supported 17 Caribbean Procurement Directors’ participation in the INGP Conference, exposing them to invaluable exchanges and debates on emerging trends in e-Government Procurement (e-GP). As the region continues to embrace digital transformation and emerging technologies, CDB remains committed to ensuring that procurement professionals are equipped to navigate the evolving landscape. The INGP plays a particularly valuable role in this area, serving as a space for countries to share lessons learned, explore digital tools and standards, and exchange experiences on the design and implementation of e-GP systems.

Through continuous learning, regional collaboration, and strategic investment, the Bank is helping to build a future where procurement delivers real impact.