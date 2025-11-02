CDB Awards USD 100,000 Grant to Trinidad & Tobago Firm to Develop Caribbean Stock Photography Platform

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB, the Bank), through its Cultural and Creative Industries Innovation Fund (CIIF), has awarded a USD 100,000 grant to NativeFoto Ltd., a Trinidad & Tobago-based creative enterprise, to develop and scale an innovative digital stock photography platform dedicated to authentic Caribbean visual content.

The project, titled “Unlocking Caribbean Pride Through Stock Media,” will create a centralised hub for Caribbean imagery and video, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI-powered tools and mobile-adapted user experiences.

The initiative aims to empower local creators, preserve cultural heritage, and strengthen the region’s creative economy by reducing reliance on foreign stock imagery.

Lisa Harding, Division Chief, Private Sector Division at CDB, underscored the Bank’s commitment to innovation and the creative economy, “CDB is proud to champion solutions that bridge creativity and technology. This grant reflects our dedication to fostering innovative business models that unlock the potential of the orange economy, create sustainable livelihoods, and amplify Caribbean cultural identity on the global stage.”

The winning proposal was selected from a pool of fifty-three applications from around the region with entries from eleven of CDB’s Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs). The grant evaluation panel noted that majority of submissions were competitive and detailed feasible solutions to fill the current gap in authentic Caribbean stock content. According to CIIF Coordinator Malene Joseph, “The Bank noted submissions came from strong teams with wide ranging expertise across creative, technical, financial, and legal domains. They were particularly reflective of well-developed SDG action goals, gender and, youth representation targets in our BMCs.”

The grant will enable NativeFoto Ltd.,to expand its prototype into a fully functional regional platform, onboard over 100 photographers in its first year, and roll out features such as authenticity verification and sponsored collections celebrating Caribbean life.

Derek Drayton, Managing Director of NativeFoto Ltd., highlighted the transformative impact of the award “This grant will catapult NativeMirror from a promising prototype into the Caribbean’s go-to hub for authentic visual storytelling. It’s more than funding—it’s a leap forward for how our region sees itself and how the world sees us. We’re deeply grateful to CDB for believing in our vision and helping us preserve heritage while creating new creative livelihoods.”

The project will be implemented over 12 months in collaboration with the Photographic Societies of Trinidad & Tobago and Barbados, ensuring quality standards, training, and inclusive participation. The initiative supports inclusive, diverse content with clear benefits for both the platform and participating creators.