Carnival Horizon Makes Relief Call to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, Delivering Thousands of Hurricane Aid Supplies

Carnival Horizon made a short relief call today to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and delivered thousands of supplies to support Hurricane Melissa relief efforts across the island. Items, which included bottled water, baby food and diapers, canned goods and cereal, and hygiene supplies, were delivered to Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and offloaded with the assistance of the Jamaica Tourism Cares Taskforce. Jamaican crew members aboard Carnival Horizon assisted with delivering the items.

Carnival team members with Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett and Jamaica Tourism Cares Taskforce member, Joy Roberts.

In addition to the supply delivery, Carnival Corporation partnered with the Miami HEAT and the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation to donate $1 million to Direct Relief to support recovery efforts.

“Jamaica has long been a beloved destination for Carnival guests thanks in large part to the warmth of its people. We know the strength and resilience of Jamaicans will help get them through this difficult time and we look forward to making our first official visit with guests as soon as government officials say they’re ready,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We also proudly have many Jamaican crew members across our fleet and we have been providing support to them as well.”

“We are deeply grateful to Carnival Cruise Line and our wider tourism partners for this generous donation of relief supplies to Jamaica. In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, our Jamaica Tourism Cares relief coordination taskforce has been engaging stakeholders across our key source markets to mobilize exactly this kind of support. These contributions bring immediate help to families and persons in need, including tourism workers, and signal to the world that our tourism family is standing with Jamaica. They also strengthen our ability to restore lives and livelihoods and help to enable Jamaica to recover and emerge stronger and even more resilient,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.