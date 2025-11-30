CARICOM’s SG recognises Barbados’ deep commitment to regional integration as country celebrates 59th Independence Anniversary

In a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, the Secretary – General of the Caribbean Community, Dr Carla Barnett has recognized the country’s vital contributions to the regional integration movement and its “decisive action” to implement full free movement of persons, which she noted “demonstrates a deep commitment to regional integration and is a concrete outcome of your role as Lead Head of Government for the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (including Monetary Union) in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet.”



The full message from Dr Barnett is shown below:



“Prime Minister,



On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), I extend warmest congratulations to the Government and People of Barbados on this Fifty-Ninth Anniversary of your country’s Independence.



The Community celebrates with Barbados, the progress made since gaining independence, in manifestation of your motto, “Pride and Industry”, which reflects the hard work undertaken by Barbadians in building their nation.



The Government and People of Barbados have built on the legacy as a Founding Member of the Caribbean Community, by continuing to make vital contributions to the regional integration movement. The Community recognises the sterling leadership provided by Barbados during its tenure as Chair of the Conference of Heads of Government in the first half of 2025, a period that saw a renewed drive toward achieving critical regional milestones. This includes leadership on the Bridgetown Initiative, which has helped to amplify the collective voice of our Community in seeking reform of the international financial architecture.



Barbados has also played a pivotal role in regional discussions on crime and violence, which have resulted in the landmark George-Bridge Declaration. Moreover, CARICOM salutes Barbados’ recent decision, along with three (3) other Member States, to implement full free movement of persons, in keeping with the commitment made by Member States in Article 45 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. This decisive action demonstrates a deep commitment to regional integration and is a concrete outcome of your role as Lead Head of Government for the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (including Monetary Union) in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet.

Prime Minister, as you reflect on and celebrate your country’s achievements, please accept my best wishes for the continued peace, prosperity and advancement of Barbados.”