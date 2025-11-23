CARICOM Leaders Stand in Solidarity with Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

In a powerful demonstration of unity and regional solidarity, CARICOM Heads of Government from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, and Guyana; CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett and executives from the World Bank, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean visited Jamaica, 17 November, to witness firsthand the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. This Mission underscored the Community’s collective commitment to recovery and resilience.

“The CARICOM Heads emphasised that their presence was not only symbolic but deeply personal: as a regional family, they too have endured similar disasters”

The one-day visit took the form of a road trip from Montego Bay to White House, Westmoreland, the epicentre of Hurricane Melissa.



? Regional Family in Action



The CARICOM Heads emphasised that their presence was not only symbolic but deeply personal: as a regional family, they too have endured similar disasters. They expressed confidence that the resilience and strength of the Jamaican people will once again allow the nation to rise stronger than before.



? Additional Support for Recovery



Barbados pledged a field hospital, arriving tomorrow and additional garbage removal trucks. Guyana committed engineering support from the Guyana Defence Force to assist with debris removal and rebuilding efforts, along with the provision of 200 roofs. Other Member States and Associate Members have also pledged support to the relief and recovery efforts.

These contributions reflect some of the steps being taken to accelerate recovery and restore hope to affected communities.



? Words of Gratitude



Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed heartfelt appreciation for the solidarity shown by his CARICOM colleagues, sharing:



“Jamaica is grateful for the solidarity being shown and for the reassurance that we do not stand alone. Through partnership, unity, and shared purpose, we will rebuild our communities and strengthen our nation’s ability to withstand future challenges.”



?? Coordinated Regional Support



The visit was supported by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and representatives from the Regional Security System (RSS).