BRA Acknowledges Feedback from Car Rental Operators as Levy Implementation Continues

The Barbados Revenue Authority acknowledges the concerns and recommendations raised by car rental operators following a series of sensitisation sessions held over the past week to support the rollout of the Car Rental Levy. The sessions guided operators through the process for collecting, filing, and paying the levy.

While some participants expressed their reservations about the introduction of the levy, others welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with the Authority, seek clarification, and provide suggestions around implementation.



Revenue Commissioner, Jason King, said the BRA appreciates the candid feedback and remains committed to ensuring a fair and transparent process.

“We recognise that any new measure brings adjustments, and we value the constructive feedback shared by our stakeholders. Our team has documented the concerns raised and we will submit those outside of our remit for further consideration and refine the aspects within our control to address some of the technical challenges noted.”

King further emphasised that while the Authority will act on feedback, the underlying policy direction remains firm.



“The Car Rental Levy represents an important reform and the Authority will continue to work with operators on this transition. We are firm in our mandate but open in our approach. The insights shared by operators will help us strengthen the system and enhance communication. Nevertheless, we encourage rental operators to prepare the documentation and file the Levy return when due.”

The Car Rental Levy, which came into effect on 15th October 2025, applies to all vehicle rentals for both residents and non-resident visitors. The levy is BBD $5.00 per day, up to a maximum of $35.00 per rental, and is included in the daily rental fee. Operators are required to file and pay the levy monthly in TAMIS, with the first filing period covering October 15–31, 2025, and the first submission due by 17th November 2025.

For more information on the Car Rental Levy, filing requirements, and any guidance documents, please visit the BRA’swebsite bra.gov.bb or contact the Contact Centre at 429-3829(ETAX).