Barbados set to host Trinidad and Tobago for Concacaf W Qualifier

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has today announced that Barbados is set to play host to Trinidad and Tobago as part of the 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifiers.

The big clash will take place at the iconic Kensington Oval at 4pm on Monday 1st December and Head Coach Kerry Trotman has put the call out to all Barbadians to come out and bring some home crowd energy for her Lady Tridents.

“Representing your country and playing in front of a home crowd is an electrifying experience for any player and I really encourage fans, supporters, and in fact all Bajans to come out and show our team that you are really behind them, especially given the match is part of such a patriotic weekend,” she said. “Our preparations are moving forward nicely, and we are now in the process of selecting the final squad who will hit the pitch with pride and ready to take on Trinidad.”

The Lady Tridents are continuing their preparations for the upcoming 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifier match against Trinidad and Tobago (image courtesy of Nathan Goddard-McCarthy).

BFA President Randy Harris echoed these sentiments and said he was delighted to host an international women’s match on home soil, reaffirming the Association’s continued commitment to female football.

“Female football is no doubt rising in global popularity and the BFA fully supports FIFA’s mission to realize the full potential of the women’s game and to accelerate its development across the world. Therefore, we will continue to strengthen all aspects of the women’s game locally and women’s football will remain a top priority for the BFA,” he said. “Playing in front of a home crowd is a significant occasion for the players and I would love to see Barbadians bring out a big show of support in the stands for the Lady Tridents.”

Admission to the 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifier match is free.

2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifiers participating teams are divided into six groups with Barbados playing in Group F against Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, and Honduras. The next rounds of matches will occur in the February (vs. El Salvador) and April (vs. Honduras) FIFA Women’s International Match Windows next year. The six group winners will advance to the 2026 Concacaf W Championship, which is the qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.