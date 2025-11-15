Barbados Prepares to Submit Initial Report on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Barbados is preparing to submit its Initial Report to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The report outlines the country’s ongoing work to strengthen protection, inclusion and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities.

A national Town Hall to discuss the report was held on Thursday 14 November 2025 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill. The head table was led by Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Honourable Kirk Humphrey, and Professor Dwayne Devonish, who directed the preparation of the report.

Their leadership guided the discussion and ensured that the concerns and experiences of the disability community were fully reflected.

In recent years the Government of Barbados has advanced several major reforms. These include the approval of the 2023 to 2030 National Policy for Persons with Disabilities, the passing of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, and the expansion of services through the National Disabilities Unit.

The Ministry has increased access to assistive devices, widened support in special education, strengthened early screening and developmental services, and improved community and emergency planning to better include persons with disabilities.

Further priorities include improving accessibility in public buildings, expanding sign language services, ensuring accessible digital information, and strengthening data collection across ministries and agencies.

The submission of this report reflects the Government’s commitment to continued progress. Barbados remains focused on building a society where every person is valued, protected and able to live with dignity.