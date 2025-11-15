Barbados Prepares to Submit Initial Report on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Barbados is preparing to submit its Initial Report to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The report outlines the country’s ongoing work to strengthen protection, inclusion and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities.
Their leadership guided the discussion and ensured that the concerns and experiences of the disability community were fully reflected.
In recent years the Government of Barbados has advanced several major reforms. These include the approval of the 2023 to 2030 National Policy for Persons with Disabilities, the passing of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, and the expansion of services through the National Disabilities Unit.
Further priorities include improving accessibility in public buildings, expanding sign language services, ensuring accessible digital information, and strengthening data collection across ministries and agencies.
The submission of this report reflects the Government’s commitment to continued progress. Barbados remains focused on building a society where every person is valued, protected and able to live with dignity.
