BARBADOS MEN’S RUGBY TEAM #1 QUALIFIER FOR CENTRAL AMERICAN GAMES

The Barbados Men’s Rugby Team claimed the #1 qualifying spot for the region in the upcoming Central American Games. Their final result saw them win the silver medal losing to North American powerhouse Canada in the final. Canada does not qualify for the Games.
Day 2, saw the team win 21-7 against Bermuda where Bermuda’s score came late in the game. This left Barbados with Guyana who had some strong performances in Pool B to finish a close second to Jamaica and ahead of Trinidad. Barbados was very dominate in this game putting in a big perfomance to runout a 36-7 win. Day 3 saw them once again against Bermuda who had beaten Jamaica in their quarter final.
Barbados was too much for Bermuda with a 26-5 result. Last up wa the final against Canada. Barbados kept the game close at the half trailing 14-0. In the 2nd half Barbados couldn’t capitalize on their chances and went down 31-0 to earn the silver medal.
The team’s preparation was supported by Turks and Caicos Rugby Union and Barbados Olympic Assocaiton.
Coach Joe Whipple, commented “Our preparation was good leading up to the tournament and we felt we could put in some performances. It took two defeats to recognize that we weren’t playing to our practice standards. Also, it took me a couple of games to get the right substitutions sorted. Once we got on track we just built on each performance. I am very proud of the professionalism of our players and management in achieving this first for Barbados Rugby. Our next goal is to medal in Central American Games, a very achievable goal. Hopefully, Barbados will get behind our goal.”
- SQUAD
Enrique Oxley (Capt.)
Sean Ward (Vice Capt.)
Jeremy Nelson
Grayson Haynes
Rajiv Grant
Cadeem Knight
Dandre Phillips
Joshua Rudling
Jake Caddy
Simon John
Justin Hart
Christopher Blades
- MANAGEMENT
Dario Stoute, Manager
John Howard, Asst. Mgr
Guy Mahon, Physio ICR2
Joe Whipple, Head Coach
