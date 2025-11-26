BARBADOS MEN’S RUGBY TEAM #1 QUALIFIER FOR CENTRAL AMERICAN GAMES

The Barbados Men’s Rugby Team claimed the #1 qualifying spot for the region in the upcoming Central American Games. Their final result saw them win the silver medal losing to North American powerhouse Canada in the final. Canada does not qualify for the Games.

Barbados built steadily through the tournament. The daunting task of starting against Canada in the their first game, they fell 45-0. Next up saw them leading Mexico 7-5 before a red card left them with 6 players and Mexico took advantage scoring two tries to win 19-7. The red card was later rescinded in review.

Day 2, saw the team win 21-7 against Bermuda where Bermuda’s score came late in the game. This left Barbados with Guyana who had some strong performances in Pool B to finish a close second to Jamaica and ahead of Trinidad. Barbados was very dominate in this game putting in a big perfomance to runout a 36-7 win. Day 3 saw them once again against Bermuda who had beaten Jamaica in their quarter final.

Barbados was too much for Bermuda with a 26-5 result. Last up wa the final against Canada. Barbados kept the game close at the half trailing 14-0. In the 2nd half Barbados couldn’t capitalize on their chances and went down 31-0 to earn the silver medal.

The team’s preparation was supported by Turks and Caicos Rugby Union and Barbados Olympic Assocaiton.

Coach Joe Whipple, commented “Our preparation was good leading up to the tournament and we felt we could put in some performances. It took two defeats to recognize that we weren’t playing to our practice standards. Also, it took me a couple of games to get the right substitutions sorted. Once we got on track we just built on each performance. I am very proud of the professionalism of our players and management in achieving this first for Barbados Rugby. Our next goal is to medal in Central American Games, a very achievable goal. Hopefully, Barbados will get behind our goal.”

SQUAD

Enrique Oxley (Capt.)

Sean Ward (Vice Capt.)

Jeremy Nelson

Grayson Haynes

Rajiv Grant

Cadeem Knight

Dandre Phillips

Joshua Rudling

Jake Caddy

Simon John

Justin Hart

Christopher Blades

MANAGEMENT

Dario Stoute, Manager

John Howard, Asst. Mgr

Guy Mahon, Physio ICR2

Joe Whipple, Head Coach