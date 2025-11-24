Barbadian Envoy Achieves 1st-Class Honours in Law and Receives Royal Appointment as Cultural Ambassador

The Royal House of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat is pleased to inform the public of an important academic and cultural diplomatic milestone.

Prof. Dr. Hc KRMB Knight Chevalier Sir Adrian Daisley has successfully completed his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) with First-Class Honours from PDKS ROS PBX Alexandrina Victoria II International University, followed by his Master of Law (LL.M) from the Global World USA Universal Institute of Professional Management – WUUIPM, where he has received his official Letters of Attestation and Certificates.

These achievements were conferred under the gracious witness and authority of Her Royal Highness Princess Professor Dr. Donna Dayu Kencana Soekarno, LL.B., LL.M., Ph.D., Sovereign of the Royal House, Paramount Holder of Imperial Rights, and custodian of the noble cultural traditions of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat.

Royal Proclamation

In accordance with the Proklamasi Kerajaan issued by Her Royal Highness, the Princess formally declared:

That Professor Daisley Adrian is hereby congratulated and officially recognized in his distinguished capacity as Ambassador and Special Adviser with Plenipotentiary Authority , representing the sovereignty and cultural heritage of the Royal House of Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat.

That since 2023, he has carried out his duties with loyalty, diligence, and unwavering commitment, undertaking various special assignments under the direct guidance of Her Royal Highness.

That he has completed his LL.B and LL.M with First-Class Honours , demonstrating academic excellence, integrity, and service to humanity.

That he embodies the values of ethical leadership, continuious learning development, and cultural diplomacy upheld by the Royal House.

Her Royal Highness therefore affirms and ratifies his continued appointment within the Royal House and its affiliated institutions, authorizing him to serve as Cultural Ambassador and Special Adviser in matters of education, cultural diplomacy, heritage, and global cooperation.

Her Royal Highness further directs all royal institutions, councils, and affiliated bodies to extend full cooperation and recognition during his term of service.

A Message from the Royal House

Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat remains a distinguished center of humanitarian and spiritual cultural heritage an enduring pillar of Indonesian cultural identity. Under the leadership of Her Royal Highness Princess Professor Dr. Donna Dayu Kencana Soekarno, the Royal House continues to uphold its role with dignity, honour, and international respect.

The accomplishments of Prof. Dr. Hc Sir Adrian Daisley stand as a testament to the Royal House’s enduring commitment to making education, service, and global cultural advancement a priority for humanity.

Issued under the Hand and Imperial Seal of Her Royal Highness

Solo Surakarta Hadiningrat

Date: November 1st 2025 declared in the Year of Our Sovereign Grace.