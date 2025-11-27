Barbadian Chef debuts ‘Passion’ with exclusive cookbook launch

Chef Renee Blackman, celebrated for fusing her Caribbean heritage with modern haute cuisine, is turning a new page in her culinary career with the release of her debut cookbook. The Barbadian chef unveiled the book at an exclusive launch held at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn.

Danielle R. De Souza, founder of D2 Communications, revealed how the evening had a live cooking demonstration, an interactive Q&A, and a personal book signing, “inviting guests to step inside the world of a chef who has made waves from the James Beard House to Netflix’s Pressure Cooker.”

“Cooking has always been my way of telling a story — of my heritage, my experiences, and the people who have inspired me along the way,” said Chef Blackman. “‘With Passion on the Cutting Board,’ I wanted to invite readers into my kitchen and share not just recipes, but the heart and creativity behind every dish.”

Born in Barbados and raised in New York, De Souza said Blackman’s culinary journey began early — shaped by the hands of her mother and grandmother, who passed down traditions that would eventually shape her signature style. By the age of 16, she was already enrolled in a local culinary program, outpacing her peers and proving that passion, when paired with purpose, is a recipe for success.

Since then, De Souza said Blackman has cooked for elite clients, opened restaurants, and competed on national television.

Her resume includes stints at Tommy Bahama, Union Square Hospitality Group, and Creative Edge Parties, as well as a leadership role in launching the Delta Sky Club at JFK.

However, Blackman said the cookbook is perhaps her most personal project to date.

“This book is me on a plate,” she said. “Every chapter is a memory; every dish has a voice. I wanted to make something beautiful that’s also bold, approachable, and full of soul.”

Blackman describes her cookbook as a culinary memoir — offering recipes, stories, and practical guidance that reflect her heritage and creativity.

From curry chicken to jerk mushroom and sweet plantain empanadas, Blackman said each dish reflects her dedication to balance, freshness, and fearless flavor.

“One of my favorite things in the world is seeing someone’s face light up after the first bite,” she said. “That joy? That’s what I chase every time I cook.”

Her personal favorite recipe from the book? “It has to be the infamous fried chicken sandwich,” Blackman said. “I created the recipe at the start of COVID for nurses. It’s a recipe that’s fun, and there is a great service behind it.”

Blackman emphasizes Brooklyn’s importance in her story, sharing gratitude with the community through this cookbook and launch event.