Bajan Champions to take on UK Caterham regulars

Father and son Geoff and Daniel Ullyett will add local family flavour to the second Caribbean Caterham Cup (CCC25) at Bushy Park Barbados next month. They will share the Caterham Seven 310R in which Geoff recently won the Barbados Rally Club (BRC) Autocross Championship to compete against 25 more Caterham Sevens, which landed from the UK at the Bridgetown Port this week.

Organised by Bushy Park Motorsports Inc (BPMSI) along with a team of senior officials from Caterham Motorsport, CCC25 will start with Open Pit Lane Testing on Thursday, December 4, four hours in daylight and a further three under the facility’s all-arena lighting. Track action is scheduled to start at 12.30 on both Friday and Saturday, with a mix of Sprint and Enduro events in daylight and under floodlights each day.

The Ullyett name has been associated with island motor sport for more than 50 years, Geoff’s father George and uncle Peter among the pioneers of circuit racing at Bushy Park in the 1970s. Son Daniel, who won the Rookie and Junior Autocross titles this year, is among many third-generation drivers in an island where motor sport is as much embedded in the culture as calypso and cricket.

The Caterham is one of three owned by Paddlup Car Auctions boss and regular island visitor Joe Priday, who also returns to compete at Bushy Park sharing with Marc Jones; the drivers for the third car are yet to be confirmed.

Since his early days competing with the Barbados Karting Association (BKA) – he is the only back-to-back four-time Champion Driver – Ullyett has been a crowd favourite thanks to his broadside approach, a style well-suited to racing a Caterham Seven. His first class wins in Rally Barbados came in the 1990s as a co-driver, to Mikie Hassell in a Toyota Starlet, then as a driver in his distinctive yellow Nissan in ever-more modified form.

In circuit racing, he was twice a class champion at Old Bushy Park with the Barbados Auto Racing League, in 1999 and 2006, then won the Champion Driver title with Bushy Park Motorsports Inc (BPMSI) on the redeveloped circuit in 2016, again driving a Nissan.

Ahead of this year’s Autocross success Daniel, who turns 16 next week, was already a multiple Champion. Having first started racing with the BKA mid-way through 2015 aged five, he went on to win the club’s Easykart 60cc Cadet class title three times and was crowned BKA Champion Driver twice. He claimed a third Champion Driver title in 2023, when he graduated to the 100cc Junior class and also represented Barbados in the Caribbean Junior Karting Academy Trophy at home and in Jamaica in 2022 & ’23.

Alongside a part season in karting in 2024, Daniel moved on to cars, in Autocross – known as Autotest in the UK – and the BimmaCup, a series catering for mildly-modified BMW 318ti Compacts. He finished second Junior and third Rookie in the BRC Autocross Championship, also third in the BimmaCup Junior Series. This year’s BimmaCup titles will be settled at the Vaucluse Raceway next weekend (November 29/30).