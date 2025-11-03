2026 Caribbean STEM Olympiads – Applications Closing 30th November 2025

The Caribbean Science Foundation (CSF) is inviting students who are between 13 and 21 years of age, and from CARICOM and CARICOM Associate Countries, to be aware the application period to the Caribbean STEM Olympiads (CSO) closes on 30th November 2025.

In the CSO, individual competitors and teams from schools, clubs and associations are invited to compete at three different age levels (Level 1: 13-15, Level 2: 16-18, and Level 3: 19-21) for platinum, gold, silver and bronze medal certificates along with cash prizes in the following three categories:

Robotics & Electronics Systems Olympiad Computer Coding Olympiad Math Olympiad

Detailed information on the CSO events as well as the initial registration form (Form 1 – Personal Registration) can be found at https://caribbeanscience.org/cso/. The preliminary CSO elimination events will take place in mid to late December 2025, and the finals will take place during 12 – 18 January 2026.

Last Information Session

To aid in preparation for the 2026 CSO, the CSF will run its fourth and last Information Session for interested persons on Sunday 16 November 2025 at 7:00 pm AST.

The Zoom link for the Information Session is: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/86884952617

This Information Session will:

Provide more information on the events of the Olympiads

Clarify the rules, entry requirements, the judging process, and more

Allow interested persons to ask questions and raise concerns