Vincentian diplomat warns amid American Military buildup off Venezuelan waters

As the Trump administration builds up its military presence in the Caribbean, a Vincentian diplomat in the US is urging that the Caribbean remain a Zone of Peace.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General to the United States, Rondy “Luta” McIntosh, expressed profound concern while addressing an Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving in Brooklyn last weekend, commemorating St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ 46th Anniversary of Political Independence from Great Britain.

McIntosh said St. Vincent and the Grenadines marks its milestone with “a profound sense of hope but also heightened awareness of the global and regional threats surrounding us.

“Our region — the Caribbean — is now facing growing military tensions and geopolitical rivalries that threaten the long-standing tradition of peace in our hemisphere,” he said. “These developments are sobering. And they call us, as a sovereign people, to be both vigilant and prayerful. We must not take peace for granted.

“In this moment, I urge all of us — at home and in the Diaspora — to come together in fervent prayer; prayer for the continued safety and sovereignty of our nation and our neighbors; prayer for wisdom among our leaders and diplomats as they navigate complex and dangerous global waters; prayer for peace, even in the face of provocation,” McIntosh added.

“Let us boldly declare, with faith and unity, that our Caribbean must remain a Zone of Peace — a region not of warships and weapons, but of dialogue, diplomacy and dignity,” he continued, also praying for nationals in the Nov. 4 Mayoral Elections in New York City.

On Oct. 18, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) said Heads of Government met and discussed various issues on the regional agenda, including the increased security build-up in the Caribbean and the potential impacts on Member States.

Save for Trinidad and Tobago, which reserved its position, CARICOM said Heads of Government “reaffirmed the principle of maintaining the Caribbean Region as a Zone of Peace and the importance of dialogue and engagement towards the peaceful resolution of disputes and conflict.

