Top Barbadian Firms Back IABC Barbados AI Masterclass

Some of Barbados’ leading corporate and media institutions are joining forces with the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Barbados Chapter for its upcoming masterclass, a landmark event aimed at helping communication professionals embrace artificial intelligence (AI) ethically and effectively.

Leading the sponsorship lineup is The Nation Publishing Co. Limited as Title Sponsor, with Consumers’ Guarantee Insurance (CGI) Company Ltd. and Barbados Today Inc. as Silver Sponsors, and General Accident Insurance Company as Bronze Sponsor. This strong show of support for the November 11, 2025, event, themed “AI for Communication Excellence”, underscores a shared belief that communication excellence today demands both technological fluency and human-centred ethics.

According to Dr. Pamala Proverbs, President of IABC Barbados, the masterclass reflects the chapter’s commitment to shaping the future of Barbadian and Caribbean communication through cutting-edge professional development. She therefore thanked the sponsors for partnering in that vision.

“The backing of Corporate Barbados reflects a recognition that as AI becomes an integral tool in modern communication, it must not be feared — and our success will depend on how intelligently and ethically we apply it. By collaborating to deliver this masterclass, we are equipping professionals to stay ahead of the curve to lead with integrity, clarity, and confidence,” Dr. Proverbs stated.

Echoing that sentiment, Morgan Forde, Marketing Officer at PVH Group Inc., said that Consumers’ Guarantee Insurance and Barbados Today are proud to stand with IABC Barbados in creating new opportunities for professional learning and growth.

(Second from left) President of IABC Barbados, Dr. Pamala Proverbs, accepting the sponsorship cheque from CGI’s Marketing Assistant, Pierre Phillips. Looking on are (left) IABC Barbados’ Vice President of Professional Development, Fay Cooke-Nurse and (right) Marketing Officer at PVH Group Inc., Morgan Forde

The three-hour masterclass will feature presentations from Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, global AI strategist and Chief Executive Officer of Human Driven AI, and Lisa Greaves, Data Protection Commissioner of Barbados. Together, they will bridge the gap between technological innovation and ethical governance — ensuring participants gain both strategic and regulatory perspectives.

The masterclass is designed to give participants practical, future-ready skills they can put to use right away, whether they work in public relations, corporate communications, media, marketing, crisis management, or brand storytelling. To register for this transformative learning experience, visit www.iabcbarbadosbb.com.