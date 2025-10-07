The Midnight Barber (Just in Time for Hallowe’en)

The Midnight Barber is a narrative rhythm game set in a supernatural version of Barcelona during Spain’s transition to democracy. You play as Clara, a water maiden who runs a midnight barbershop for the enchanted. Each haircut follows a rhythm. Each conversation pulls at deeper truths.

Through the mirror, Clara can reveal her clients’ inner demons, some of which are connected to a dangerous conspiracy, and a figure known only as El Coco (The Bogeyman).

Check out The Midnight Barber trailer for this upcoming narrative rhythm mystery in supernatural 1970s Barcelona. The Midnight Barber will be available on PC (Windows and Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation in 2026.