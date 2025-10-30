THE JEAN & NORMA HOLDER HOSPITALITY INSTITUTE CELEBRATES 2ND WIN AT THE WORLD CULINARY AWARDS

For the second time in three years, the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute (JNHHI) has been named as the best of its kind in the region.

The institute earned the prestigious title of Caribbean’s Best Culinary Training Institution at the World Culinary Awards 2025, a global initiative recognising excellence in the culinary industry. The award was presented to the JNHHI’s Acting Director, Roderick Prescod, and Chef Antonelle Byer, who travelled to Sardinia, Italy, for the official ceremony held on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Speaking from Italy, Mr Prescod described the repeat win as an honour for the Barbados Community College and the Jean & Norma Holder Hospitality Institute, noting the JNHHI team is just as excited and proud now to be presented with such an accolade.

“Being the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Training Institute once again demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality, relevant programmes and training to the communities we serve. It also highlights the focus that every student is our top priority, as we strive to create enhanced learning environments and experiences closely aligned with industry practices”, he said.

Mr Prescod added that the JNHHI will continue to establish greater linkages with the expanding hospitality sector in Barbados and beyond, noting that, “We are also aiming to structure greater opportunities for our alumni to impact the career paths of current students through mentorship programmes. The role of BCC, and by extension, JNHHI, extends far beyond our classrooms, and it is critical to embrace the experiences of our alumni in charting the path of success for our current student population”.

Principal, Annette Alleyne expressed pride in the achievement, noting that it reflects the college’s dedication to excellence.

“This recognition is a testament to the talent and hard work of our students, faculty, and alumni. We have always believed that culinary arts education should blend creativity with discipline, and this award reinforces our standing among the best in the world,” she said.

In congratulating the staff and students of the Institute for their accomplishments, BCC Chair, Dr Allyson Leacock said: “The Caribbean’s culinary sector contributes over US $7 billion annually to our regional GDP, and Barbados must continue to produce world-class talent to remain competitive. This repeat win underscores that excellence is not accidental—it is cultivated. I commend Chef Byer for embracing and mentoring our young JNHHI team to such exacting international standards. The Board remains steadfast in supporting opportunities for our staff to compete and learn globally because getting to the top is an achievement, but staying there demands consistency, innovation, and the courage to be cutting-edge every single time.”

The World Culinary Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of the culinary world,” bring together leading chefs, educators, and institutions to celebrate outstanding achievements across the global food and hospitality sectors. Winners are selected through a combination of industry expert votes and public support. This year, the JNHHI competed against other institutions in the Dominican Republic, Bahamas and Puerto Rico.

This milestone positions the JNHHI among the elite culinary schools internationally and affirms its leadership in promoting Caribbean cuisine, sustainable gastronomy, and world-class culinary education.