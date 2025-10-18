Sol Barbados donates over $50 thousand to treat Jiovanni’s rare condition

Sol (Barbados) Ltd. just hosted a press briefing and a cheque presentation to assist 11-year-old Jiovanni Osbourne, who is bravely battling beta thalassemia major, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder. Diagnosed with the disorder from the age of 4, Jiovanni is unable to engage in school sports because of the condition. Interestingly enough his birthday 8th May, is recognised globally as the day of Beta Thalassemia Major – he is the only child in Barbados with such a condition.

Beta thalassemia major causes major problems and can result in early death. Complications may include delayed growth, bone problems causing facial changes, liver and gall bladder problems, enlarged spleen, enlarged kidneys, diabetes, hypothyroidism, and heart problems.

The cumulative survival rate from birth until 10 years old was 99%. After reaching the age of 20 years, 88% of the patients survived until 30 years, 74% survived until 45, 68% survived until 50, and 51% survived until 55 years old.

After learning of Jiovanni’s story, the Sol Barbados team rallied through the company’s Employee Giving Program to eventually donate a cheque worth $52,200 toward his medical care.

Roger Barrow, General Manager of SOL Barbados observed how Jiovanni Osbourne’s story, and the moving contribution it engendered, is one that deserves to be shared widely. By shining a light on his journey, Mr Barrow added, this can empower more individuals and organizations to step forward in support, just as Sol Barbados employees have done.

His mother, Janelle Osbourne, shared some of Jiovanni’s inspiring journey, how every 3 to 4 weeks he must endure a blood transfusion since the iron is his body gets “heavy”. This generous donation is towards a Bone Marrow transplant to allow the 11-year-old to live a life closer to normal. Other Barbadians who wish to participate in Jiovanni’s treatment can donate either to CIBC account No. 100127810 or visit the Go Fund Me page at is.gd/jiovanni_bb

Stem cell or bone marrow transplants are the only cure for thalassemia, but they’re not done very often because of the significant risks involved. Stem cells are produced in bone marrow; the spongy tissue found in the centre of some bones and have the ability to develop into different types of blood cells.

Reporters learned from Jiovanni himself how he intends to become a chef as he reaches adulthood. SOL Barbados plans to do more to spread this moment of courage so other corporate citizens can emulate this donation.