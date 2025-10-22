RSS And Canada Discuss Maritime Security And Capacity Building

High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Her Excellency E. Brenda Wills, paid a courtesy call on Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS), Rear Admiral Errington Shurland, at the organisation’s headquarters.

Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS), Rear Admiral Errington Shurland, presenting High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Her Excellency E. Brenda Wills, with a plaque to commemorate the visit.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Shurland commended Canada for its longstanding support to the RSS, particularly regarding the maintenance of the RSS Air Wing and in capacity building through contributions to the RSS Training Institute. Discussions also explored potential future collaborations in maritime security and capacity building initiatives.

The High Commissioner and her delegation were given a tour of the RSS Training Institute, the Digital Forensic Laboratory, the Asset Recovery Unit, and the Air Wing. To mark the occasion, H.E. Wills was presented with a plaque commemorating the visit.

Also in attendance from the RSS Headquarters were Deputy Executive Director Atlee Rodney; Director of Operations and Plans, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Forde; Director of Training, Lt. Cdr. Brian Roberts; Regional Maritime Officer, Lt. Cdr. Rolerick Sobers, and Programme Officer, Elizabeth Bradshaw.

(L-R) Executive Director of the Regional Security System (RSS), Rear Admiral Errington Shurland; High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Her Excellency E. Brenda Wills; Political Counsellor, Stephanie Sprott and Deputy Executive Director, Atlee Rodney, met at the RSS Headquarters at Paragon, Christ Church, Barbados, recently.

The High Commission of Canada delegation included Political Counsellor, Stephanie Sprott; Senior Political Officer, Jessica Mackie; Political and Public Affairs Officer, Denyce Blackman, and Royal Canadian Mounted Police Liaison Counsellor, Hugo Boilard.