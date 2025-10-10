Richard Stoute Teen Talent 2025 Contest Preliminaries: More this Weekend!

Ten of the fifteen semi-finalists in the Richard Stoute Teen Talent Contest, being held once again in Association with The National Cultural Foundation, have been named. This is following two exciting preliminaries at the Daphne Joseph Hackett Theatre. Kymani Devonish, Chelsea Cadogan-Goddard, Joshua Osbourne, Chelsea Ellis, Tavon Boyce, Kalani Bishop, Dacia Moore, Crayshanda St. Hill, Jasmine Walkes and Janique Wiliams will find out this weekend who will be the final five to face the judges with them as they all chase after the coveted crown.

For more information visit www.ncf.bb and follow @richardstoutecontest on social media.

Preliminary 1 and 2 of the competition, now in its 49th year, featured familiar faces Chelsea Ellis, Dacia Moore, Jaliah Thompson, ZZ Cumberbatch, Sabrina Phagoo, Joshua Osbourne, Tavon Boyce, Jasmine Walkes, Kymani Devonish, Damario Foster, Rohisia Sampson, Diamond Applewhaite, Tyrell Ifill, and Chelisa Depeiza, alongside newcomers Shaquan Lyder, Chelsea Cadogan-Goddard, Antoine Winter, Jahzara Leacock, Ayesha Samuels, Aziza Butcher, Janique Williams, Crayshanda St. Hill and Kalani Bishop.

As the competition approaches its fiftieth year in 2026, Aisha Butcher, NCF Music Officer Assigned to the Richard Stoute Contest, is excited about its growth, “We are at almost sixty entries to date with over twenty newcomers included in that number” she shared. Newcomers and returning competitors alike are all benefiting from the annual workshops which focus on stage presence, vocal technique and more. “This year’s workshops have seen Richard’s alma mater St. Leonard’s Boys’ School become a space of personal growth that is equally as important as the technical skills being gained within the space and I am equally proud and excited”, Ms. Butcher added.

“It is truly heartwarming to see the increased number in registration and participation for 2025. The legacy of the Richard Stoute Contest exudes excellence and the team is committed to ensure that the legacy lives on. “We want this competition to expand beyond a competitive nature but to also be seen as an institution of learning the art of vocal performance and delivery. The increased number also suggests to us that we have made an impact on those who have gone before, who are now willing to encourage others to participate. We want the Richard Stoute Contest to grow and impact at the national, regional and international level” – Technical Director for Richard Stoute Contest Randy Eastmond.

This weekend at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed the final five teens and the over 21’s will have their turn. Barbadians are encouraged to support the participants even at this early stage to provide a captive audience for these brave, gifted persons of all ages.