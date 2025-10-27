PLUR1BUS: Authored by Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad)

Follows the most miserable person on Earth and the one who must save the world from happiness. “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan returns to television with “Pluribus,” a surreal new drama that poses an unusual dilemma: What if the world’s most miserable person had to save humanity from happiness? In the series’ first trailer, Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”) stars as Carol, the most miserable person on Earth, as she navigates a surreal world in which everyone seems bent on making her happy. The nine-episode series reunites Gilligan with Seehorn, whose portrayal of Kim Wexler in “Better Call Saul” earned her universal acclaim and two Emmy nominations.

They’re joined by an ensemble cast including Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), with notable guest appearances from Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte. The project marks Gilligan’s first return to television since concluding the “Breaking Bad” universe, bringing along several key creative collaborators including writers Gordon Smith and Alison Tatlock. “Pluribus” debuts its first two episodes on Apple TV on November 7, 2025, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly through December 26.

The streamer has already given the show a two-season order, suggesting viewers are in for another ambitious, boundary-pushing series from one of television’s most innovative creators.