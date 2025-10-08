MoBay Creative Placemaking Initiative Transforms Montego Bay into a Cultural Tourism Hub

Kingston Creative has announced the launch of a new Creative Placemaking Programme in Montego Bay, called Mobay Creative which is designed to boost cultural tourism, create new income streams for creatives, and strengthen ties between the creative and tourism industries. The year-long initiative is supported by Target 8.9, with funding from TUI Care Foundation, under its TUI Colourful Cultures initiative, as well as by the S-Hotel Montego Bay, the Montego Bay Cultural Centre and the City of Montego Bay.

The programme will deliver a series of activities aimed at positioning Montego Bay as a vibrant cultural destination. Key to this initiative are two large scale murals to enhance the visual appeal of Montego Bay for both locals and visitors.

It will be supported by a Creative Placemaking Training program, which will equip local creatives and community leaders with the essential skills to plan cultural events and develop a thriving cultural district. The project will culminate with an Artwalk Festival, a major music and food event showcasing local artisans, performers, and cultural entrepreneurs to a wide audience in the heart of Sam Sharpe Square.

“Montego Bay is undergoing a purposeful transformation–one rooted in cultural pride, community resilience, and the creative power of our people,” commented His Worship The Mayor, Cllr. Richard Vernon, Mayor of Montego Bay.

The mayor added – “The Mobay Creative project and Mobay Murals will be visible steps toward the inclusive, sustainable city we envision under Vision 2030. These murals will reflect our stories, our struggles, and our aspirations. They will bring beauty to our streets, opportunity to our youth, and dignity to spaces long overlooked. As we continue to invest in placemaking and civic engagement, we are shaping a Montego Bay that continuously commands global recognition, but more importantly, we are building a city that is deeply representative of the people who build it every day. I thank our artists, our partners, and every resident who will help to bring this vision to life. This is our city, and this is our moment.”

The initiative is expected to directly engage 25 creatives, create 20 paid opportunities, engage 800 members of the public, and build lasting partnerships with at least seven key stakeholders. Beyond these tangible targets, the programme aims to weave creativity into the fabric of Montego Bay’s tourism offering, building momentum for future festivals and long-term placemaking projects.

“This partnership delivers more than murals,” said Andrea Dempster Chung, Executive Director of Kingston Creative.

“We are expanding our model of ‘arts for social and economic transformation’ and we are excited to work with creatives from the West,” the Director added, “I would encourage corporations based in the western parishes to become a part of the change! We believe that local artists and artisans will make Montego Bay a city destination known for its art and culture.”

With implementation slated to begin in October 2025 and funding of J$8.75 million from Target 8.9 already committed, the Mobay Creative programme signals a major step toward integrating Jamaica’s cultural assets into sustainable tourism development.

“This partnership represents a powerful opportunity to advance the objectives of the TUI Colourful Cultures programme by unlocking the creative and economic potential of Montego Bay,” commented Coral Purvil-Williams, Destination Manager, Target 8.9.

The Destination Manager concluded; “Through training, public art, and a vibrant festival, we are laying the foundation for sustainable income opportunities, while strengthening the city’s cultural identity, celebrating its creative energy and positioning it as a dynamic destination for both residents and visitors.”