Managing Rheumatic & Musculoskeletal Diseases (RMDs), when YOU can be your own worst enemy

Hope Foundation believes that collaboration is core towards progress. By holding seminars like the one recently concluded, they wish to create stronger regional and international networks while supporting professional growth.

This health-driven NGO seeks to be an umbrella organisation for individuals suffering from chronic illnesses not covered by existing support groups in Barbados.

Right now, the Foundation advocates on behalf of and assists those diagnosed with Lupus, Sickle Cell Anemia, and Arthritis.

Hope Foundation’s Breakfast Medical Seminar on Managing Rheumatic & Musculoskeletal Diseases (RMDs) sought to equip healthcare professionals with up-to-date knowledge and practical approaches for improving the care of patients with these complex conditions. It was held at the Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), Two Mile Hill.

Rheumatologists and specialists from Barbados, Trinidad, and the United States, were brought in to address the seminar which fosters regional and international collaboration while addressing the specific challenges faced in Caribbean clinical practice.

Dr Cindy Flower warned participants how Indoor Pollution can add Rheumatoid Arthritis, she noted when patients are cooking, the very utensils heated can release chemicals which can potentially create situations ripe for attacking the body’s joints. Even perfume or cologne can have adverse effects, especially if the dwelling is stuffy with few windows and doors open for proper circulation.

Dr Flower is a senior associate lecturer, Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies, Cave Hill campus and former associate consultant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados. She reminded practitioners how Vitamin D and Fish Oil can alleviate the symptoms but cannot replace medical treatment and prescriptions.

When asked if there’s a difference between Gout & Rheumatoid Arthritis, Dr Flower explained how Gout is excessive Uric Acid deposits and is far more common than people realised, yet easier to treat.

Dr Haramnauth Dyaanand handled the topic of Psoriatic Arthritis, the Trinidadian advised to dig deeper on family history. Not just mother and father or siblings, but cousins, aunts and uncles to make an informed assessment.

Dr Dyaanand even related how dandruff and other apparently common skin conditions may even be harbingers of Psoriatic Arthritis. Dr Sharon Dowell shared advice on “Lupus for Non-Specialists” and held the audience’s attention how Prednisone can be deemed as what she referred to as a Lifetime drug.

Then she elaborated how in Lifetime, the TV channel popular with many women, most of their programmes concentrate on a seeming hero who later turns out to be like a serial killer. In her view, similarly – Prednisone can appear to be good at controlling Lupus, but its side effects can be worse than having Lupus in the first place. Her solution is to use hydroxychloroquine as a better means of controlling the disease.

The seminar rounded up with a feature from Dr Herman Reid as well. In addition to the scientific sessions, the seminar provides a collegial setting to develop discussion and an exchange of ideas in a relaxed environment.