Malice: Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny & Carice van Houten

Malice, a new series starring Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny and Carice van Houten is streaming on Prime Video November 14.

Adam (Jack Whitehall) is a charismatic tutor who charms his way into the life of the wealthy Tanner family while they’re on holiday in Greece. When the family’s nanny falls dangerously ill, Adam orchestrates his way in to their London home and his true vengeful nature begins to emerge…

Starring Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny, Carice van Houten, Christine Adams, Raza Jaffrey

Created By James Wood