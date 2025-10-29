Breaking News

Malice: Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny & Carice van Houten

Malice: Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny & Carice van Houten

There’s something strange about him. Malice, a new series starring Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny and Carice van Houten is streaming on Prime Video November 14. #MaliceOnPrime

Adam (Jack Whitehall) is a charismatic tutor who charms his way into the life of the wealthy Tanner family while they’re on holiday in Greece. When the family’s nanny falls dangerously ill, Adam orchestrates his way in to their London home and his true vengeful nature begins to emerge…

Starring Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny, Carice van Houten, Christine Adams, Raza Jaffrey

Created By James Wood

One response to “Malice: Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny & Carice van Houten”

  1. Lydia Bennett Avatar
    Lydia Bennett

    That’s David Duchovny, almost didn’t recognise him! As for Melisandre out of Game of Thrones, another surprise – however this is another mishmash of Hand That Rocks The Cradle and Talented Mr Ripley, so I’m not sure if I’m wasting my time?

