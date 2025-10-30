Liberty Caribbean working with Starlink Direct to Cell to provide service in Jamaica

Liberty Caribbean, operators of Flow Jamaica and Liberty Business is committed to playing its part to ensure that Jamaica recovers quickly from inevitable damage following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

As a trusted ally to the government and people of Jamaica, Flow Jamaica will utilise spectrum approved via the Spectrum Management Authority and the Ministry of Energy, Transport, and Telecommunications to collaborate with Starlink Direct to Cell to provide emergency connectivity for Liberty Caribbean customers in the likely eventuality that its terrestrial networks are severely affected.

“We truly understand having the ability to communicate in the aftermath of the Hurricane is a matter of life and death. Our FLOW Essential service will provide basic connectivity immediately”, says Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer Liberty Caribbean.

This innovation will provide emergency mobile connectivity via satellite and facilitate SMS and text communications to areas affected by the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

This partnership, the first of its kind in Jamaica, sees a traditional telecommunications operator collaborating with a satellite communications provider to deliver connectivity seamlessly direct to mobile customers to send text and essential messaging to their family and friends when local mobile network infrastructure is unavailable.

“We believe our collaboration with Starlink and their Direct to Cell business reflects a deep commitment to the Caribbean and to protecting Jamaicans, the economy, and our shared future,” Smidts added.

By implementing this redundancy into its island-wide mobile network, Liberty Caribbean together with Starlink will ensure that emergency services, businesses and families can remain connected.