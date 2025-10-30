Liberty Caribbean Foundation initiates relief efforts in Jamaica

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s devastation, the Liberty Caribbean Foundation has activated an urgent regional response to support colleagues, families, and communities across Jamaica.

With relief supplies staged and logistics in place, the charitable arm of Flow and Liberty Business, working alongside Liberty Caribbean’s regional crisis teams and partners across Liberty Latin America, stands ready to move essential food, water, emergency kits and connectivity solutions into affected areas as soon as local authorities grant safe access.

Accounting for staff safety remains the priority and teams are focused on confirming the wellbeing of every employee; while outreach is ongoing, this mobilisation means relief shipments could begin at the earliest opportunity, subject to official clearance.

“Our first duty is to our people and to the communities who rely on us,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Caribbean.

“We have assembled resources across the region to ensure a swift, coordinated and responsible response. Wherever we can safely deliver assistance, we will be there providing immediate relief now and standing with communities in the longer recovery ahead.”

The Foundation is coordinating closely with national and local authorities, community organisations and trusted relief partners to target assistance efficiently, avoid duplication, and ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable households and shelter populations.

In parallel, Liberty Caribbean’s crisis-management teams continue to prioritise employee welfare and the restoration of critical connections and communications infrastructure.

“We recognise that recovery will be a sustained effort,” added Smidts.

“Beyond emergency supplies, we are committed to partnering with local organisations on rebuilding and resilience initiatives that restore livelihoods and strengthen communities. The Foundation will remain engaged for as long as it takes.”

Melissa made landfall in southwestern Jamaica on Tuesday, October 28 as a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. This tied the storm with Hurricane Dorian (2019) and the “Labor Day” hurricane (1935) for the strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record by wind speed.

The Foundation is requesting the support of public and corporate partners to scale relief operations.

Donations will directly fund the procurement and delivery of food, clean water, emergency kits and connectivity services for affected families, and will support longer-term recovery programmes in hardest-hit communities. Those wishing to donate can do so securely online at: https://www.libertycaribbeanfoundation.org/hurricane-relief.