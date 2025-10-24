Liberty Business talks innovation with Government

With digital transformation squarely at the centre of national development, Liberty Business, the business-to-business arm of the region’s leading telecommunications provider Flow, hosted senior government officials, technology leaders and industry partners at the 2025 Government Innovation Summit which was just held at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

Close to 60 Government stakeholders participated in the summit.

The high-level forum moved the conversation beyond strategy to demonstration, highlighting how next-generation connectivity, secure cloud architectures and integrated solutions are redefining public service delivery across Barbados and the wider Caribbean. Building on the momentum of last year’s inaugural summit, the 2025 edition emphasised practical implementation, measurable outcomes and public-private collaboration.

“Liberty Business is already a trusted partner, strategic advisor, and collaborative ally to governments across the Caribbean. We bring deep local knowledge, proven operational experience, and best-in-class technology to co-create secure, scalable solutions. At this very moment, governments rely on us not only to deliver resilient networks and modern services but also to translate innovation into practical programs,” said Desron Bynoe, Vice President and General Manager, Flow Barbados.

Minister of Industry, Science and Technology Jonathan Reid chatting with Vice President and General Manager of Flow Barbados Desron Bynoe.

“Last year, we communicated our vision for a smart Barbados and identified the building blocks to achieve it. This year, we’re showing how those building blocks are being put into action, how we’ve prepared the technologies to drive transformation across the public sector.”

Summit discussions concentrated on four interlocking priorities for modern public-sector transformation – cybersecurity, Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), advanced mobile networks, and the Internet of Things (IoT) – and explored how these capabilities can be marshalled to deliver safer, faster and more inclusive public services.

Global technology partners contributed expertise and demonstrations throughout the programme. Participating partners included Fortinet, SimplySecure, Ericsson, Hubcat, Tenable, and InviXible, each bringing complementary capabilities to deliver integrated, secure solutions for government use cases.

“The Government of Barbados welcomes the continued collaboration with Liberty Business and its partners. By combining world-class technology with local expertise, we can accelerate the transformation of public services, strengthen our digital infrastructure, and ensure that every Barbadian benefits from a smarter, more connected nation,” said Jonathan Reid, Minister of Industry, Science and Technology.

From right, Daniel Neiva, Chief Commercial Officer, B2B, Liberty Caribbean and Sarika Matthews, account executive, Liberty Business interacting with staff of GAIA.

The Summit, held under the theme “This Is How We Do It for You!”, featured a programme of expert panels on the future of connectivity, focused breakout sessions, and technical demo stations where attendees engaged directly with subject-matter experts and examined practical implementation strategies.

Liberty Business reiterated its commitment to working closely with governments, regulators and industry partners to convert technological capability into measurable public value – from more resilient critical services to new opportunities for jobs, investment and inclusive growth across the Caribbean.