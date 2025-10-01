Liberty Business stands with CIBC Walk for Cure

As Barbados prepares to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Liberty Business, the business-to-business arm of leading telecoms provider Flow, has once again pledged support, valued at $20,000, for this year’s ‘CIBC Walk for the Cure’, reinforcing its commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

The annual walk continues to be one of the Caribbean’s most powerful movements for cancer awareness and support. Last year, more than 20,000 Barbadians joined the event, filling the streets in a shared show of strength, remembrance, and solidarity with those affected by breast cancer.

Desron Bynoe, Vice President and General Manager of Flow Barbados, emphasised the company’s commitment to championing causes that strengthen the community.

“Every October, this walk reminds us of the resilience of survivors, the importance of early detection, and the power of unity. We see survivors walking proudly, families honouring loved ones, and supporters showing that no one faces cancer alone. Liberty Business is proud to join CIBC as we play a role in amplifying that message and supporting the Barbados Cancer Society’s Breast Screening Programme, which continues to make an extraordinary difference in saving lives,” he said.

Bynoe recently presented the company’s contribution, which is in cash and kind, to Kemar Polius, Head of Country for Barbados, CIBC Caribbean, who expressed appreciation for the continued partnership.

“The success of ‘Walk for the Cure’ rests on the unwavering support of partners like Liberty Business and the commitment of thousands of walkers who show up every year. Together, we are not only raising funds but also raising awareness, giving hope, and creating meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer,” said Polius.

‘Walk for the Cure’ remains CIBC’s flagship regional fundraising initiative, with events hosted across the Caribbean. The funds generated support education, early detection, treatment, and patient care, making a direct difference for individuals and families navigating a breast cancer diagnosis.

The walk, under the theme: ‘Caribbean Strong: Walking for Resilience’, will follow its familiar route on Sunday, October 5, beginning at CIBC’s Regional Head Office in Warrens and looping through Hinds Hill, Husbands, and Clermont, before finishing at the Massy Stores car park in Warrens. Thousands are once again expected to turn Warrens and its surroundings into a vibrant display of pink.