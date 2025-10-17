Inner Circle’s “Bad Boys” Goes Viral Again

The Grammy Award-winning reggae legends Inner Circle, known worldwide as The Bad Boys of Reggae, are setting the internet ablaze once again. Their iconic hit “Bad Boys” — the RIAA Platinum anthem made famous by the COPS TV show and the Bad Boys film franchise, which has now surpassed $1 billion in global box office gross — has sparked a new viral phenomenon: the #FootPursuitChallenge.



The trend has exploded across social media, surpassing 2 billion views on all platforms as creators (MrBeast), couples, cops, and celebrities (Jessie James Decker) join in on the fun. The premise? One person gets a five-second head start before their partner chases them — all set to that unforgettable “Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?” hook.



The playful mix of competition, comedy, and connection has captivated audiences worldwide.When MrBeast jumped into the challenge (watch the clip here with over 120 million views), the momentum skyrocketed. Since then, the trend has racked up more than 1 billion TikTok views, 770 million on Instagram, 300 million on YouTube, and 350 million Spotify streams — with 6 million monthly listeners and counting. Inside Edition reported on the trend (watch the clip here).