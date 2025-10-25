Breaking News

  • Managing Rheumatic & Musculoskeletal Diseases (RMDs), when YOU can be your own worst enemy

  • Sol Barbados donates over $50 thousand to treat Jiovanni’s rare condition

  • “Do it Best” lands at W Plaza, the Flagship Store in time for the Holidays

  • Flow first to bring 5G to Barbados

  • Richard Stoute Teen Talent 2025 Contest Preliminaries: More this Weekend!

  • Barbadian Journalistic (sic) NGO reacts to passing of veteran broadcaster Doug Hoyte

As war, deceit, and prophecy stir in the Seven Kingdoms, their journey across Westeros becomes a tale of courage, friendship, and survival against noble treachery and dark fate.

Game Of Thrones: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Bajan Reporter

,

Game Of Thrones: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Bajan Reporter

,
As war, deceit, and prophecy stir in the Seven Kingdoms, their journey across Westeros becomes a tale of courage, friendship, and survival against noble treachery and dark fate.

Return to Westeros — where honor is tested, legends are forged, and a single knight stands against the storm. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms marks the next epic chapter in the Game of Thrones universe, filled with familiar houses, dangerous secrets, and the first spark of destiny that will shape the realm.

Series Overview:
Set a century before the events of Game of Thrones, this prequel follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg, long before he became King Aegon V Targaryen.

As war, deceit, and prophecy stir in the Seven Kingdoms, their journey across Westeros becomes a tale of courage, friendship, and survival against noble treachery and dark fate.
As war, deceit, and prophecy stir in the Seven Kingdoms, their journey across Westeros becomes a tale of courage, friendship, and survival against noble treachery and dark fate.
  • What to Expect:
  • Classic Game of Thrones storytelling with new heroes and rising houses
  • Stunning medieval world-building and sword-clashing realism
  • Political tension, royal drama, and emotional depth
  • Shot in 4K Ultra HD, capturing every blade, flame, and betrayal
Post Views: 213
«
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen 1