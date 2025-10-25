Game Of Thrones: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Return to Westeros — where honor is tested, legends are forged, and a single knight stands against the storm. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms marks the next epic chapter in the Game of Thrones universe, filled with familiar houses, dangerous secrets, and the first spark of destiny that will shape the realm.
Series Overview:
Set a century before the events of Game of Thrones, this prequel follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg, long before he became King Aegon V Targaryen.
- What to Expect:
- Classic Game of Thrones storytelling with new heroes and rising houses
- Stunning medieval world-building and sword-clashing realism
- Political tension, royal drama, and emotional depth
- Shot in 4K Ultra HD, capturing every blade, flame, and betrayal
