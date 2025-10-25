Game Of Thrones: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Return to Westeros — where honor is tested, legends are forged, and a single knight stands against the storm. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms marks the next epic chapter in the Game of Thrones universe, filled with familiar houses, dangerous secrets, and the first spark of destiny that will shape the realm.

Series Overview:

Set a century before the events of Game of Thrones, this prequel follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg, long before he became King Aegon V Targaryen.

As war, deceit, and prophecy stir in the Seven Kingdoms, their journey across Westeros becomes a tale of courage, friendship, and survival against noble treachery and dark fate.

What to Expect:

Classic Game of Thrones storytelling with new heroes and rising houses

Stunning medieval world-building and sword-clashing realism

Political tension, royal drama, and emotional depth

Shot in 4K Ultra HD, capturing every blade, flame, and betrayal