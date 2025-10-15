Flow first to bring 5G to Barbados

Liberty Caribbean, with its brands Flow and Liberty Business, has announced the historic introduction of its 5G+ mobile network in Barbados, becoming the first telecom provider to usher in the next-generation of mobile connectivity on the island.

Desron Bynoe, Vice President and General Manager, Flow Barbados is joined by cultural characters as they celebrate the landmark introduction of 5G+.

The initial rollout of 5G+ delivers connections to twenty-two sites across Barbados with the company targeting at least 50% population coverage by yearend with a clear commitment for full coverage by the end of 2026.

“Today we mark a pivotal chapter in Barbados’ digital story,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Caribbean.

“Being first to launch commercial 5G+ in Barbados is not only a milestone for Flow and Liberty Business, but also a moment of national and regional significance. It demonstrates leadership in digital infrastructure, signals renewed capacity for innovation across the Caribbean, and positions Barbados as an increasingly attractive destination for investment, talent, and digital services.”

Smidts described the introduction of 5G+ as a cornerstone technological milestone that will shape the course of Barbados’ digital development.

“Most importantly, 5G+ is about people. It means more Barbadians will be connected, included, and empowered. Whether it is a student accessing immersive learning tools, an entrepreneur using real-time analytics to grow their business, or a family enjoying high-definition streaming without interruption, the benefits will be felt in everyday lives across the country,” she said.

Desron Bynoe, Vice President and General Manager, Flow Barbados, said the introduction of 5G+ will further bolster the capabilities of Flow’s existing island-wide 4G LTE network, enabling daily mobile experiences to be noticeably better with faster download speeds, smoother video calls, uninterrupted streaming, instant app responses, buffer-free video, and far more dependable connections in crowded venues.

“From smarter public services to immersive tourism experiences and accelerated commercial digitalisation, 5G+ provides the platform for a more connected, resilient and future-ready Barbados,” he said.

He was speaking during the official celebration to launch 5G+ at Flow’s Customer Experience Centre at Windsor Lodge.

“This is the culmination of years of investment, technical excellence, and close collaboration with our partners. We are committed to turning this capability into tangible opportunity by collaborating with communities, government, and industry to ensure 5G+ delivers real, inclusive benefits for every Barbadian.”

Flow has designed the initial rollout to prioritise high-impact public and commercial locations and will expand services in phases. Soon, all customers will be able to benefit from 5G+, and the company will support them with device guidance, plan options and in-store demonstrations to ensure smooth migration.