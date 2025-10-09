Down Cemetery Road — Emma Thompson: Apple TV+

Breaking News

Down Cemetery Road,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Emma Thompson, and also starring Golden Globe and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson. The eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 29 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through December 10.

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead.

The ensemble cast includes BAFTA Award winner Adeel Akhtar, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Emmy Award nominee Tom Goodman-Hill, BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd, Tom Riley, SAG Award nominee Adam Godley, Sinead Matthews, Ken Nwosu, Fehinti Balogun and Aiysha Hart.

Produced by 60Forty Films, “Down Cemetery Road” is written by Morwenna Banks (“Slow Horses”) who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Natalie Bailey (“Bay of Fires”) serves as lead director for the series.

